Mohanlal Suggested Mammootty For Cameo In 'Narasimham'? Details Inside

Mohanlal and Mammootty have shared a very good camaraderie over the years and have worked with each other on multiple occasions. Their friendship dates back to more than a couple of decades and it has only grown stronger over the years. Fans of both Mammootty and Mohanlal would be aware of the time when the former had made a cameo in Narasimham, which released in 2000. Here is an interesting Narasimham movie trivia- it was Mohanlal who suggested Mammootty for the cameo in the film.

Mammootty cameo in Narasimham prompted by Mohanlal

Mammootty’s movies usually see the star in main roles playing different types of characters. But in this movie, the actor had decided to make an exception and play a cameo role on the film. What many people may not know that it was Mohanlal who prompted the cameo that Mammootty made in the film, according to IMDb. The cameo that he played was originally supposed to be given to Suresh Gopi, who is another major name in the south Indian cinema. But it was Mohanlal who prompted the change, offering the cameo to Mammootty.

ALSO READ: Manju Warrier Is The Definition Of Casual Cool As She Steps Out Of A Range Rover; Watch

Narasimham is an action drama film that came out in 2000. Directed by Shaji Kailas, the story of Narasimham has a number of twists and turns as the plot unfolds. It shows the character of Mohanlal, Poovalli Induchoodan, seeking revenge for his family. It eventually sees Mammootty play the role of Advocate Nandagopal Marar. Another interesting fact about Narasimham is that it was Jagathi Sreekumar's 1000th film in his long career. This movie is watched by many even after two decades of the film’s release.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram Posts Where He Paid Tribute To Other Renowned Artists

The movie managed to perform well at the box office and also received the award for the Best Film in Asianet Film Awards. Director Shaji Kailas bagged the award of the Best Director in the same awards. Another landmark of this film is the fact that it became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever upon its release. Mammootty and Mohanlal have also previously worked together in Harikrishnans, which is another popular movie starring the two star actors.

ALSO READ: Unda Cast Includes Mammoottt, Arjun And Other Popular Names From South Industry

ALSO READ: Mammootty Would Have Been A Lawyer If Not An Actor; Read Lesser-known Facts About Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.