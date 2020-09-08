Mammootty's Best Roles In Malayalam Movies With Director Joshiy: See Movie List

Over a span of four decades in the South Indian film industry, Mammootty has appeared in nearly 400 movies. The actor has collaborated with several well-known actors from the industry as well as some prominent directors. Most of his popular films are with director Joshiy. From movies like Nasrani to Sainyam, here are some of Mammootty’s popular movies with Joshiy.

Mammootty's iconic collaboration with Joshiy

Nasrani

One of the best of Mammootty’s and Joshiy’s movies is Nasrani. Starring Vimala Raman, Muktha Elsa Geroge and Binu Menon along with Mammootty, the film follows the story of an Achayan from a Syrian Catholic family in Central Travancore. The film then focuses on the love story of a couple named David and Sara, who also try to prove the innocence of Sara’s sister, in a murder case.

Sandarbham

Another of his Joshiy’s movies with Mammootty was Sandarbham. The film also starred Sukumaran, Saritha, Seema, and Unni Mary. Sandarbham was a typical tear-jerker family films of the 1980s. Back then, these types of films featured a happy family in the beginning, who face a lot of issues in their lives, further solving it together. This is one of the best Mammootty movies to be remade in another regional language.

Nirakkoottu

Another old 1985 film directed by Joshiya, starring Mammootty, Sumalatha, Urvashi, Lizy, Babu Namboothiri and Jose Prakash was Nirakkoottu. The thriller film follows the story of a journalist who investigates the case of a millionaire, who’s accused in the murder of his wife. Mammootty portrayed the character of a millionaire in the film, while Sumalatha played his wife. The film won several accolades, including a Special Jury Award for Mammootty.

Sainyam

Dedicated to the Indian Air Force, Sainyam was another of Mammootty’s movies directed by Joshiy. It also starred actors Mukesh, Mohini, Priya Raman, Vikram, and Dileep. The film follows the story of an Air Force officer and Wing Commander Pilot who set on a mission titled as 'Red Alert'. They soon realise that some terrorists are trying to steal their project.

Shyama

Shyama is a romantic thriller movie directed by Joshiy. The film starred Mammootty and Nadia Moidu in the lead roles. The film followed the story of a famous director who is haunted by the death of two people who die because of him. Soon, he meets a girl who struggles with the death of her boyfriend. They try to console each other to help them out of the situation.

