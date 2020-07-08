Mammootty Starrer Kasaba’s Producer Hints At Sequel Of The 2016 Action Flick?

Mammootty's action flick, Kasaba, released in 2016 was a massive commercial success. The film also marked the directorial debut of Nithin Renji Panicker in the industry. In a recent development, Kasaba producer Joby George might have hinted towards a possible sequel to the film. Read on:

Mammootty starrer Kasaba to get a sequel?

Recently, Mammootty starrer Kasaba celebrated four years of its release. The film’s producer, Joby George took to social media to talk about the larger-than-life on-screen hero. He even shared a still of Mammootty from the film where the actor is seen in his best complete with sunglasses.

Joby George further penned a heartfelt note on the fourth anniversary of Kasaba. He spoke about how almost fours year ago, they were giving the final touches to Kasaba. Joby George further added that if things play out in their favour then the audience will get a chance to witness the return of Rajan Zachariah.

Take a look at Joby George’s post here:

Kasaba also starred Neha Saxena, Varalaxmi, Sampath Raj, and Jagadish along with Mammootty in crucial roles. When the teaser of the film was released, it quickly became one of the most viewed Malayalam film teasers at that time. When Kasaba was released, the film gained a lot of criticism for its misogynistic lead character, Rajan Zachariah. However, the film was a hit among the masses and went on to become a huge commercial success.

On the other hand, Mammootty was last seen in Ajai Vasudev-directed Shylock. The film was released earlier this year and went on to become a huge hit at the box-office. Mammootty will be next seen in the Santhosh Vishwanath-directed One. The film also stars Murali Gopy, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shanker Ramakrishnan in pivotal roles. The film was scheduled for a May 2020 release but had to be pushed ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Mammootty will also be a part of Jofin T Chacko’s The Priest. The film will also mark the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier will be seen together.

