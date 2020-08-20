Mammootty's List Of Films In Which He Gave A Stellar Performance As An Antagonist

South Superstar Mammootty is one of the most bankable actors in the Indian Film Industry. Every character that Mammootty takes up, he makes sure to ace that avatar, be it negative or positive. This trait of the actor speaks volumes about his versatility. Take a look at the list of those Mammootty's movies in which the Mamangam actor played a negative role.

Movies In Which Mega Star Mammootty Played Negative Roles

Shylock

The latest film to join the list of Mammootty's movies in which he played an antagonist is 2020 Malayalam film titled Shylock. As the name suggests, Mammootty's character in the action thriller flick is somewhat inspired by a role in William Shakespeare play The Merchant of Venice. Filmmaker Ajai Vasudev directed this action-packed film and presented the story of a big gangster, who is a 'loan shark'. The story of Shylock revolves on the conflict between right and wrong. A major highlight of the movie is Mammootty's stylish looks and catchy dialogues. The actor looks his stylish best and gave an applause-worthy performance in Shylock.

Vidheyan

In the blockbuster film, Vidheyan released in the year 1994, the stellar actor played the character of a cruel villain named Bhaskara Patelar. His character was that of a strong and powerful individual whose intentions are not noble, especially when it comes to women. He plays a murderer, a womanizer, and very intelligent criminal who surely knows how to hide his heinous actions behind his vicious smile in the film. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan directed this riveting drama, a story about a staunch slave and his filthy master. As soon as the Malayalam movie released, it transformed into a commercial success and star actor Mammootty completely outshined other actors in the film. The stellar actor was highly lauded for his marvellous performance in Vidheyan, which still remains as one of the most iconic villain characters ever played on the silver screen.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha

Source: A still from Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha/ API Malayalam/ Youtube

The next name in the list of Mammootty's movies in which he played an out and out negative role is of Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. Directed by Ranjith, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha is a mysterious film that unravels some facts from the historical times. Mammootty played the role of a man named Murikkunkunnathu Ahmed Haji so convincingly that it became difficult to imagine that he's just acting on celluloid and is not the character himself. He played an individual who thinks that he's not any less than the god in the hit film.

