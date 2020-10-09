Did You Know Mammootty Holds Record Of Doing Maximum Number Of Films In 1982?

Mammootty kick-started his career in 1971 after he was roped in for KS Sethumadhavan's directorial, Anubhavangal Paalichakal. He then featured in the lead role in the 1980 film, Mela. After the success of Mela, Mammootty smashed all records by doing the maximum number of films during that era.

Interestingly, the actor did 24 movies back-to-back in the year 1982. Some of his famous films in 1982 include- Balloon, Amrutha Geetham, Pooviriyum Pulari, Aa Divasam, Veedu, Padayottam, Ee Nadu, among others. More so, from 1983 to 1986 he appeared in 35,34,39 and 35 films respectively.

A Filmibeat report mentioned that Mammootty's 1983 flick, Aa Raathri, directed by Joshiy received so much appreciation that it went on to become one of the first Malayalam movies to gross 1 crore at the box office during that time. Having done more than 400 movies in his prolific career, Mammootty is known for his phenomenal contribution to the Malayalam cinema. He has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English film fraternity.

Also Read |Inside Mammootty's 69th Birthday Bash With His Family And Close Friends; See Pics

Also Read | Superstar Mammootty Shares His Love For Gardening With A Picture Of Sundrop Plant

Also Read | Unseen Pic of the day: Mammootty’s retro look will take you down the nostalgia lane

Mammootty's movies

As of 2020, Mammootty was last seen in Ajai Vasudev's directorial, Shylock. The film stars Meena and Raj Kiran in the lead and also features Siddique, Bibin George, Raffi, among others in pivotal roles. Produced by Joby George, the movie garnered positive reviews from the audience.

Mammootty has an array of films in the pipeline. He will be next seen in a political drama titled One, alongside Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy and others. The first look poster of the movie created quite a stir among fans. With this film, Ahaana Krishna's younger sister Ishaani Krishna is all set to make her debut.

Moreover, Mammootty will be seen in Kaamamohitham, directed by Harihar Das. The movie will reportedly star Mammootty in a dual role. Meanwhile, he also has films like NewYork, The Priest, Kasaba 2, Bilal, Randamoozham, Minister Raja in others in the kitty.

After Madhura Raja, director Vysakh is teaming up with Mammootty again for New York. When Vysakh broke the news on social media, he announced that the whole movie is going to be shot in the USA and will be bankrolled by UGM Productions. The movie is scripted by Naveen John.

Also Read | From Mammootty's gardening pic to Kamal Haasan's tweet, five posts that made news

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.