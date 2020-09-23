Superstar Mammootty Shares His Love For Gardening With A Picture Of Sundrop Plant

Mammootty is one of the most acclaimed actors in the South Indian movie industry. He is predominantly known for his works in the Malayalam movies. In his career with the film industry, he has appeared in over 400 films, which also include Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English apart from Malayalam.

The National Award-winning actor has often been praised for his performances in action movies as well. Recently, Mammootty shared a pic of his latest love for gardening where he could be seen harvesting the fruit called sundrop that he grew in his own home during the lockdown.

Mammootty's gardening Instagram posts

Mammootty shared a pic today captioning it with "Harvesting Sun Drops #sundrop #fruittrees #lockdowngardening". Sundrop is actually an exotic and a rare fruit which is a native fruit of South America. It is also known as Guayabilla and is mostly used to make juices.

Image courtesy: Mammootty Instagram

Mammootty's Instagram updates

The Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently celebrated his 69th birthday at his Kochi residence with his family and close friends. Even Mammootty's birthday cake was inspired by his newfound love for gardening. The cake was made by Kochi based baker named Shazeen Ali. She mentioned in her elaborate Facebook post that she got the idea of making a gardening inspired cake for Mammootty as the idea was given by Mammootty's daughter Surumi, who wanted the cake to portray Mammootty's love for gardening, especially the new exotic fruit, which brought him a lot of excitement.

The cake that Mammootty cut on his birthday this month had branches and fruits on it to resemble the sundrop plant itself. Take a look at the Instagram post that Mammootty shared on his 69th birthday this month. He spent his birthday with family and friends in Kochi.

Mammooty will be next seen in Santosh Vishwanath's movie titled One. The movie features actors like Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy apart from Mammootty who will be seen portraying the main role in the movie. Mammootty will be essaying the role of Kerala Chief Minister in the upcoming political thriller film. On Mammootty's birthday, the makers of the movie One also shared a new teaser for Mammootty's fans who are awaiting his next movie.

Promo Image courtesy: Mammootty Instagram

