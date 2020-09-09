Inside Mammootty's 69th Birthday Bash With His Family And Close Friends; See Pics

Malayalam actor Mammootty celebrated his 69th birthday at his Kochi residence with his family and close friends. Mammootty's birthday celebration was attended by Dulquer Salmaan's close friend Shani Shaki, production controller Badusha, among others. Mammootty shared a picture of his birthday cake on social media. Sharing the picture, Mammootty wrote, "Wish I could share the cake with all of you as well !!" (sic)

Check out Mammootty's post:

Inside Mammootty's birthday celebration

Photographer and Dulquer Salmaan's friend Shani Shaki took to his social media to share pictures from Mammootty's birthday celebration. "To my guru who made me. To the artist who gave me identity," (sic) wrote Shani Shaki, sharing pictures with the actor.

Mammooty's birthday celebration was attended by the close friends of the actor. Mammootty's fan club shared a picture from Mammootty's cake cutting ceremony online. In the photo, Mammootty is cutting the cake with his grandchildren standing beside him.

Interestingly, Mammootty's birthday cake was inspired by his newfound love for gardening. The cake was made by Kochi based baker Shazeen Ali, who also baked for Dulquer Salmaan's partner Amal Sufiya. The idea of the cake was conceived by Mammootty's daughter Surumi.

"The idea for this cake was conceived by his daughter to portray his new passion for fruit gardening along with a royal touch to it.. The branch bearing the fruits was my humble try to portray his favourite plant which brings him a lot of excitement. Amidst other orders i had to do this whole cake in 3 hours! But ain’t any hardship a piece of fruit for the opportunity to celebrate this legend," (sic) wrote Shazeen Ali on her social media page.

Happy Birthday to the Megastar @mammootty !! The idea for this cake was conceived by his daughter to portray his new... Posted by Indulgence on Sunday, 6 September 2020

still reeling from the excitement!!! 😃 #indulgencebyshazneenali #celebrationcake #love #bakery #delicious #foodie... Posted by Indulgence on Monday, 7 September 2020

What's next for Mammootty?

Mammooty will be next seen in Santosh Vishwanath's One. The movie, starring Mammootty, also features actors like Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others in prominent roles. Mammootty will be essaying the role of Kerala Chief Minister in the political thriller. On Mammootty's birthday, the makers of the upcomer released a new teaser as a surprise to the fans of the actor.

