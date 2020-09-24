Unseen Pic Of The Day: Mammootty’s Retro Look Will Take You Down The Nostalgia Lane

Legendary actor Mammootty's unseen picture from 1985 had recently surfaced on Instagram on his birthday. The monochrome picture is a snap from his old film - Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam. Take a look at the post and see how fans have responded to the picture.

Mammootty's Unseen Photo

In the post, fans can spot actor Mammooty in a dynamic pose. The actor has his hands up like he is going to shoot someone and his leg stretched behind. The actor looks like he is taking part in a duel. He is sporting dark shades, checked shirt and a briefcase.

The post was uploaded in the honour of the actor's birthday that was on 7th September. The caption read - 'Birthday wishes to the iconic star of #Malayalam cinema #Mammootty. Seen here in National Award-winning family drama Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam (1985).' (sic). The actor was also tagged in the post.

Many fans and admirers of the actors liked and commented on the post. Many fans had wished the actor on his birthday and others had mentioned the photo was a classic. Take a look at fans reaction on Mammootty's photos:

Pic Credit: National Film Archive Of India's Instagram

The film Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam came out in 1985 and is a Malayalam drama film that was written and directed by P. Padmarajan. The film starred Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Karamana Janardanan Nair and Srividya in the main roles next to Mammootty. The plot of the movie revolves around a greedy man who wants to sell his parents' house and puts his own mother in an old age home. The film did very well critically and is rated 7.6 out of 10 on IMDB.

Mammootty also has an Instagram account which he keeps moderately updated. In his last post, fans could see the actor harvesting fruit. The post was captioned - 'Harvesting Sun Drops' (sic). The post received many likes and comments. Take a look at Mammootty's images:

In another post, fans could spot the actor with a camera. The gadget seemed to please the veteran actor. Take a look at his post:

Promo Pic Credit: Mammootty's Instagram

