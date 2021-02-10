Mammootty To Star In Shibu Basheer's Directorial Debut, Film To Be Penned By Murali Gopy

South Indian actor Mammootty is known for introducing several filmmakers to the industry. Several filmmakers like Amal Neerad, Aashiq Abu to Anwar Rasheed and Martin Prakkat, have collaborated with Mammootty and all their collaborations were superhit. It is now known that Mammootty will be collaborating with debutant filmmaker Shibu Basheer for his next. The debutant filmmaker announced this news on social media and shared his happiness for helming such a huge project. In an Instagram post, Shibu Basheer also expressed his gratitude towards Mammootty, Murali Gopy, Vijay Babu, and his friends and family members for showing the faith and standing by him.

Mammootty to star in a film scripted by Murali Gopy

Shibu Basheer is a journalist who turned into a filmmaker and will be making his debut in Mammootty's upcoming film. The film will be scripted by Murali Gopy while Vijay Babu will be producing the film under the banner of Friday Film House. As reported by Onlooking Media, Shibu Basheer wrote in his private Instagram post,

"Happiness is too small a word and gratitude could sound too inexpressive….but the kind of emotional state i am right now i will have to fall back on those two words though they hardly convey my sentiments….there are far too many people i have to thank for, the stalwarts of movie industry Mammootty Sir, Murali Gopy Vijay Babu who reposed faith in me and my family and friends who stood with me and backed my dream even when it seemed going nowhere at times….this is just a humble beginning and i am very grateful for this opportunity and values it immensely as i know only too well that there are thousands out there harbouring the same dream….thanks again to everyone…and let ur prayers be with me as you have done all along….." (sic)

After the record-breaking success of Lucifer, this film will be Murali Gopy's first outing as a scenarist and the audience are already expecting a huge film in the making. The co-producers have also added that this project is a dream come true and will be made on a large scale. Many other details of the film will be released by the makers soon.

