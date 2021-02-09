Here's All The Popular Directors Mammootty Has Introduced To Malayalam Cinema

Popular Indian film actor Mammootty has dominated Malayalam Cinema for the past four decades. The legendary actor has acted in 400 films, mainly in Malayalam and also several films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Mammotty is one of the rare superstars who has always been open to new filmmakers. If the script seems to intrigue him, he would work for the film irrespective of the director’s experience. Mammootty has introduced over 70 directors in his entire career. Check out the top 5 film directors who made their debut with Mammootty's movies.

La Jose- Oru Maravathoor Kanavu

La Jose made his directional debut with Mammootty with the movie Oru Maravathoor Kanavu in 1998 which was a huge success on the box office and was a refreshing entertainer in those days. After the success of his debut movie, La Jose went on to directed several Malayalam movies including popular films Chandranudikkunna Dikhil, Classmates, Meesa Madhayan, Immanuel, and many more. He even bagged several awards including Best Director for Ayalum Njanum Thammil at South Indian International Movie Awards and Best Popular Film for Classmates in Kerala State film awards.

A K.Lothidas- Bhoothakkannadi

A K. Lothidas was one of the most respected screenwriters of his time. Lothidas had already created a good impression in the industry as a scriptwriter in Mammootty’s Thaniyavarthanam for which he won his first Kerala State Award. After the success in screenwriting, he made his directional debut with Mammootty for the film Bhoothakkannadi in 1997. Even though he spent most of his career as a successful screenwriter after that, Lothidas won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film Director for Bhoothakannadi in 1998.

Bleesy - Kaazhchaa

Bleesy has made several critically acclaimed Malayalam films. His popular films include Kaazhcha, Palunku, Thanmathra, and Pranayam. He scripted and directed his debut movie Kaazhcha in 2004 that starred Mammootty. The story revolved around an orphaned boy, played by Mammootty, who was the victim of an earthquake in Gujarat in 2001, and how he changes the life of a small-town film operator. The film won three Kerala State Film Awards including Best Film and Best Actor for Mammootty.

Amal Neerad- Big B

In 2007 when Mammootty introduced Bollywood cinematographer Amal Neerad to Malayalam in Big B, it created quite a sensation among Kerala youth. Even though the film was an average grosser at the box office, the stylish narrative and technical brilliance used in the film gave the movie an iconic statue and huge fan following. Neerad has done several movies after that but none of his movies has been able to match the hype of Big B and it remains one of the most remembered roles in Mammootty's movies.

Aashiq Abu- Daddy Cool

Aashiq Abu is one of the highly-rated directors in Malayam Cinema. Abu made his directional debut with Daddy Cool in 2009 that starred Mammootty in the lead roles. Mammootty portrayed the role of carefree father Antony Simon who works as a CI in the crime branch. After getting kickstart as a debut director in Daddy Cool, he directed many popular films including Salt N’Pepper, 22 Female Kottayam, Idukki Gold, and many more. His Maheshinte Prathikaaram in 2016 went on to win several awards including Malayalam Filmfare Award For Best Film, Critics Award for Best Film at Asia Net Film Awards, and many more awards.

