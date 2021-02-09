When Mammootty Revealed Late Actor Murali Called Him 'Klaus Kinski' Of Malayalam Cinema

In an interview with Kairali TV on September 6, last year, Malayalam superstar Mammootty had revealed that Murali and he grew apart after working together in films for many years. He added in the interview that he still never understood the reason why Murali grew distant from him and that he felt very sad about it. According to him, Murali once called him the "Klaus Kinski" of Malayalam cinema, a late German actor known for his villainous roles.

Mammootty on his late friend and actor Murali

Mammootty said in the interview, “We both shared a very good rapport and had an emotional bonding between us. He was the first person who talked high about me on TV channels when I won my first National award. If you take a look at some of the movies where we shared screen space, be it as a friend or a villain, you can see a very emotional relationship. I cannot explain the kind of bonding we had in words. We did not care to show our attachment in the open. But one fine day, I turned into an enemy for Murali. I really don’t know what was the mistake from my part. He passed away suddenly without even revealing the reason. He looked at me as an enemy during his last days. Even today, I don’t know what was the exact reason behind the enmity. I was very down when Lohithadas passed away, but Murali’s passing away affected me mentally.” Murali had died in Thiruvananthapuram on August 6, 2009, at the age of 55, due to acute diabetes which led to a heart attack.

Mammootty and Murali movies trivia

Murali's last film was the 2009 Tamil film Aadhavan. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Neythukaaran (2002). Murali and Mammootty have themselves co-starred in a long list of movies including Mathilukal (1990), Amaram (1991), Kauravar (1992), Inspector Balram (1991), Mahanagar (1992), The King (1995), The Godman (1999), Aanandham (2001) and many more.

Mammootty's recent film was Shylock (2020). His upcoming films in 2021 include One, a political thriller film helmed by Santhosh Vishwanath, and the mystery film The Priest, directed by debutant Jofin T. Chacko. The latter film will also mark the first collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier in their career and the film is set to release on March 4, 2021.

