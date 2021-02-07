Did You Know Mammootty Wasn't The 1st Choice For 'No. 20 Madras Mail'?

Mammootty and Mohanlal, who are famous for their role in No: 20 Madras Mail were not actually the assigned grouping for the film. While Mohanlal sustained the part from the beginning, Mammootty received the part of “actor Mammootty” only later. In fact, the part was supposed to go to Jagdish Sreekumar who was replaced on the suggestion of actor Mohanlal, the director of the film Joshiy, told Vanitha, a Malayalam woman’s magazine.

Sreekumar replaced by Mammootty

Director Joshiy was not very comfortable with calling Mammootty on board, he recalled, nor was he sure that Mammootty would accept the part as it was a supporting role. It was Mohanlal who was absolutely sure that Mammootty would take the part and excel in it, he said in the interview. It was during the shooting of the scene where Mammootty’s character had to enter that Mohanlal actually suggested Mammootty’s name.

Mammootty was in The United States of America when he was called for the role. He started shooting for the part on his return, Joshiy said. A piece of No: 20 Madras Mail trivia has that the director shared with the magazine that Mammootty was not supposed to appear in the second half of the film, the role was extended for him so he could have a greater role in the film.

Director Joshiy 'indebted' to Mammootty

Joshiy said that Mammootty had his reservations playing “actor Mammootty” when he was not very well established in the industry and was only just finding his footing, but when director Joshiy told him that he had nothing to worry about and that he was a perfect fit for the role, Mammootty did not ask any questions again and did his part. He added that maybe that was because of the affection and trust Mammootty had in him and he is still indebted to him for that. Another piece of No: 20 Madras Mail trivia is that Joshiy and Joseph had initially decided they would cast only newcomers for the central parts, but it was Joshiy who decided to take Mohanlal on board.

This is why the characters’ ages were increased in the movie. One day before the filming of the movie started Mohanlal suggested that Jagdish Sreekumar play the TTE in the film instead of the original role of Mammootty assigned to him. Both Mammootty's movies and Sreekumar's went on to gain success for themselves and they have only appeared in main roles or cameos henceforth.

