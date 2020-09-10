Fan Cries After She Couldn't Meet Mammootty On His Birthday; Actor Responds With Solution

Mammootty, who recently had a humble birthday bash at his residence in Kochi with close friends and family seems to have offended a fan. Recently, Mammootty shared a short video of a small girl expressing disappointment to her father for not letting her meet the actor on his birthday. Sharing the video online, Mammootty asked all his fans to give him information regarding the girl.

On Wednesday, September 9, Manorama News' exclusive report stated that Mammootty has reached out to the family of the fan, and has promised them that he would meet them soon after the coronavirus scare subsides. Mammootty who shared the little fans video on Wednesday in his Instagram stories and the video has gone viral. Here's the latest viral video:

Also Read | Director Sangeeth Sivan Shares Rare Photo Of Mammootty And His Family; See Picture

The little fan of Mammootty is the daughter of Hamidali Punnakkadan and Sajjala, who are die-hard fans of Mammootty. Interestingly, Hamidali is a part of Mammootty's fans association Kerala. They reside in Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district, Kerala.

Mammootty, who turned 69 on Monday, September 7 was showered with heart-warming messages from fans and industry people. Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty's son, too shared a sweet post and said that he inspires him to give his best in every situation. Dulquer wrote: "You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards." (sic)

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's post here:

Mine ! Happiest birthday to my Vappichi ! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to... Posted by Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday, 6 September 2020

Also Read | Mammootty's Best Roles In Malayalam Movies With Director Joshiy: See Movie List

Here are some pictures from Mammootty's birthday bash:

Mammootty celebrated his 69th birthday at his Kochi residence with his family and close friends. Mammootty's birthday celebration was attended by Dulquer Salmaan's close friend Shani Shaki, production controller Badusha, among others. Here are pictures from his birthday bash:

Also Read | Mammootty Worked In These Movies Directed By Award-winning Director Sibi Malayil

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty will be next seen in Santosh Vishwanath's One. The movie, starring Mammootty and Samyukta Menon in the lead, also features actors like Srinivasan, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others in prominent roles. Mammootty will be essaying the role of Kerala Chief Minister in the political thriller. The movie was slated to hit the screens in May 2020, however, the film is pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Mammootty's Most-memorable Films With Filmmaker Kamal That Are Unmissable; Here's A List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.