On Mammootty's Birthday, Here Are Five Movie Dialogues That Audiences Recall Even Today

Malayalam actor Mammootty is celebrating his 69th birthday today, I.e. Monday, September 7, 2020. An extraordinary artiste, Mammootty has a massive fan following down the south, especially Mollywood. On Mammootty's birthday, his fans have arranged virtual celebrations to celebrate the special day. Here are a few iconic dialogues from Mammootty's films that have a special place in the hearts of the Malayalam movie audiences.

My dear Ichakka..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless 🙏 #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/orTNCOMb7H — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 7, 2020

Mammootty's iconic movie dialogues

Kochi pazhaya kochi allennu ariyaam, pakshe Bilalu pazhaya Bilalu thanneya

The dialogue is from Malayalam movie Big B, where Mammootty essays the role of Bilal, a deadly gangster from Kochi, Kerala. The movie's dialogue is till date recalled by the fans of Mammootty, who are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the 2007 hit movie. The film directed by Amal Neerad also features actors likes Manoj K Jayan, Bala, Lena, Mamta Mohandas, and others in prominent roles.

Kochi pazhaya kochi allennu ariyaam, pakshe Bilalu pazhaya Bilalu thanneya" . "I know this Kochi isnt the Old Kochi, but Bilal is still the old Bilal" 🅱️ . . 🤔 Pazhaya is an adjective in Malayalam meaning old! Sometimes in dialect it sounds like pazhe. 👵🏻 . Tell me your favorite dialogues! . Big B (2007) Posted by Learn Malayalam with EliKutty on Monday, 30 March 2020 Thalle Yevan Puliyaanu Ketaa..Veru Pulliyalla..Oru Simham.. The dialogue is from Mammootty starrer Rajamanikyam, where he plays the role of a cattle trader. The movie directed by Anwar Rasheed saw Mammootty ace the Trivandram-slang with finesse. Interestingly, the Mammootty starrer was remade into Kannada and Bengali languages. The movie completes 15 years of its release on November 4, 2020.

