Mammootty's Collaborations With Padmarajan That Impressed Cinemagoers

South Indian star Mammootty has appeared in numerous Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi movies. The actor kick-started his professional journey with KS Sethumadhavan’s flick Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971 and has been a part of many memorable movies since then. Mammootty has collaborated with several filmmakers on different projects. So, we have compiled some of the South Indian actor’s best work with the late director P Padmarajan. Check them out:

Mammootty's collaborations with acclaimed filmmaker P Padmarajan

Koodevide?

Koodevide? is a film by P Padmarajan. The 1983 Malayalam movie stars Mammootty, Suhasini, and Rahman in the lead roles. Rahman marked his debut with this drama flick. The plot of Koodevide? revolves around Alice, who teaches at a boarding school in Ooty. She starts teaching and mentoring the son of an MP. However, it makes Alice’s boyfriend, Captain Thomas, jealous, who later kills the young boy and surrenders to the cops. Hence, leaving Alice is helpless and shocked after witnessing those heart-wrenching incidents.

Nombarathi Poovu

Nombarathi Poovu features Madhavi, Baby Sonia, Ahari, Unnimary, and Mammootty in the lead roles. The P Padmarajan- directorial revolves around the relationship between an orphan girl, Gigi, and Padmini, who separates from her husband Sethu after he kills their child due to reckless driving. The 1990 drama movie goes on to show how Padmini tries to cope with Gigi’s insecurities as Sethu begins disliking her behaviour. Check out one of the movie's songs:

Ee Thanutha Veluppan Ka

Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu stars Mammootty, Nedumudi Venu, Suresh Gopi, Lakshmi, Lalu Alex, Sumalatha, and Murali in the lead roles. While P Padmarajan wrote the movie, filmmaker Joshiy directed the same. The 1990 Malayalam thriller revolves around the murder of Justice T Vasudev, whom everyone finds dead in his house. Later on, his close friend, who was upset with the demise, dies in a car accident. So, Haridas Damodaran, played by Mammootty, plans to investigate the case. He attempts to solve the mystery and stuns everyone with his significant findings. Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu shows how the superintendent unfolds the case with his sheer efforts.

