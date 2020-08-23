Mammootty's Comedy Films That Have A High Rating And Are Remembered Even Today

Mammootty is a leading south Indian actor who is mainly famous for his roles in Malayalam films. He has a huge fan following down south and has worked in a variety of films that fall in different genres. Here is a look at the actor’s comedy films that are remembered even today and have a high rating on IMDb. Have a look at the list here.

Mammootty’s comedy films remembered even today

1. Pranchiyettan and The Saint (2010)

Pranchiyettan and The Saint is a comedy film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around a successful businessman from Thrissur who meets St Francis of Assisi. His journey of becoming a better person with time forms the crux of this film. It has been written and directed by Renjith and stars Tini Tom, Jayaraj Warrier, and Mammootty, amongst others. Pranchiyettan and The Saint has an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10.

2. Unda (2019)

Unda is a 2019 comedy film with a dash of thrill and drama. The plot of this film revolves around a bunch of Keralite policemen who are posted in a Naxalite area for election duty. This film has been directed by Khalid Rahman who has also contributed to the story of the film. Unda stars actors like Mammootty, Asif Ali, Dileesh Pothan, amongst others. It has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.

3. Rajamanikyam (2005)

Rajamanikyam is a comedy-drama film released in 2005. The plot of this film revolves around an uneducated man who reunites with his family after years. The film has been directed by Anwar Rasheed while the story has been written by TA Shahid. Rajamanikyam stars actors like Mammootty, Vijay Menon, and Santhosh Jogi, amongst others. It has an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10.

4. Kadha Parayumbol… (2007)

Kadha Parayumbol… is a comedy-drama film which released in the year 2007. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a local barber who claims to have a childhood friend who is currently a superstar. The film has been directed by M Mohanan and has been written by actor Sreenivasan. It stars Sreenivasan in the lead role along with Mammootty and Meena. Kadha Parayumbol… has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10.

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (Goodwill Entertainments)

