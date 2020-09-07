Mammootty's Most-memorable Films With Filmmaker Kamal That Are Unmissable; Here's A List

Making his directorial debut in 1986, director Kamal has been a part of several Malayalam films. The director has won several National Awards and has also bagged State Awards, for some of the 40 films he directed. Director Kamal has worked with actor Mammootty in several movies including Karutha Pakshikal. Check out some other movies of this superhit actor-director duo.

Mammootty’s iconic collaboration with Kamal

Mazhayethum Munpe

Starring Mammootty, Shobhana Annie and Sreenivasan in the lead roles, Mazhayethum Munpe was directed by Kamal. The romantic movie follows a college professor Nandakumar and his fiancé Uma Maheshwari and one of his students Shruthi. The film won several accolades and was remade in Hindi.

Azhakiya Ravanan

Another of Kamal’s movies starring Mammootty is Azhakiya Ravanan. The film also stars actors Bhanupriya, Sreenivasan, Biju Menon and Cochin Haneefa. The film followed the story of a young successful businessman who comes back to his village, to marry his childhood love. However, things start to take a different turn when the girl develops feelings for another man.

Rappakal

Released in 2005, Rappakal was one of the most commercially successful Kamal’s movies. The film starred Mammootty, Nayantara and Sharada in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a woman, who is the head of a noble family. She has a servant who she treats as her own son. When the woman’s family members try to sell the house, she saves it with the help of her servant.

Karutha Pakshikal

Another of Kamal’s movies starring Mammootty and Padmapriya was Karutha Pakshikal. This is one of the best films of the actor-director duo. They won several accolades for their performances in the film. The film follows the story of a widower who moves to Kerala with his three children and irons clothes for a living. Along with dealing with daily activities, he also aims to raise funds for the operation of his child who is visually impaired.

Utopiayile Rajavu

Another of Kamal’s movies starring Mammootty is Utopiayile Rajavu. The film also stars Sethulakshmi, Jewel Mary, KPAC Lalitha, Janardhan, TG Ravi, Joy Mathew and Nandu. The film explores the story of a freedom fighter’s son who wishes to erect his father’s statue at the railway station. However, he faces opposition from the villagers.

