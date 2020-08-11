Samantha Akkineni's Quirky Video & An Adorable Pic Prove That She Is "green Obsessed"

After attending the wedding of Rana Daggbati and Miheeka Bajaj, Samantha Akkineni shared an adorable video on her Instagram today. In the video, the actor can be seen grooving to a catchy tune. Take a look at the post which has received a lot of love due to its unique style:

In the video posted by the actor and taken by LifeVR_weddings, Samantha can be seen walking out of a door, waving towards the camera and then going back inside through the door. The actor can be seen wearing an adorable dark green dress. Take a look at the post below:

Samantha Akkineni is "green obsessed"

Apart from the video, she also shared an image wearing the same outfit and posing for the lens. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a green salwar suit. Her green kurta features golden lace on the borders and sleeves. She paired it with same coloured leggings and sheer dupatta. She completed her look with beautiful diamond earrings. Take a look at the picture below:

As soon as she posted the video and the beautiful image, many of her fans and fellow actors started posting fire and heart emojis. Actor Hansika Motwani wrote, “So Pretty” with heart eyes emoji. American actor-model Richie Kul also posted a comment on her picture. He wrote, “The color of life truly suits you!! ðŸŒ±ðŸ’š”. Take a look at the comments below:

What’s next for Samantha Akkineni?

Samantha Akkineni, after her last movie Jaanu, is taking time to sign her next Telugu film. The Majili actor has signed Ashwin Sharavanan’s untitled horror film. The film features Prasanna in a pivotal role and is reportedly a bilingual project. Besides this, actor Samantha Akkineni will make her return to Kollywood with Vignesh Sivan’s upcoming film. Recently, the makers of the film released the first look of the film.

Moreover, Samantha Akkineni is also in talks with veteran director Singeetam Srinivasan Rao for singer and activist Bangalore Nagarathnamma’s biopic. The director has reportedly approached her with the script, which has caught her attention. As per media reports, the makers of this film will make an official announcement only after Samantha agrees to be a part of the project. Interestingly, the makers had initially approached Anushka Shetty for the lead role. However, she rejected the film due to undisclosed reasons.

