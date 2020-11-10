'Aye Mere Humsafar' To Get A New Character To Be Essayed By Actor Juhi Aslam

Aye Mere Humsafar has successfully kept its audience hooked with an interesting storyline. To add more exciting twists in the show, the makers are introducing another character to the narrative. Actor Juhi Aslam will be joining the cast of Aye Mere Humsafar as a new character. The actor will be seen as Didi Bua on the show.

Aye Mere Humsafar cast to welcome a new character

Actor Juhi Aslam who will be seen as Didi Bua in Aye Mere Humsafar in the Kothari family said that the role she is playing is very dominating and she can relate it to herself. Juhi Aslam loves her new character being Didi Bua. She said she will be bossing around and dealing with all the bahus accordingly. Speaking about her first day at shoot, she said that everyone is welcoming and supportive and it feels great to work with them. Juhi Aslam cannot wait to see what more her character as 'Didi Bua' has to serve.

Juhi Aslam has been a part of several Hindi TV shows. She is most popular for her character as Bharti in Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo. She also appeared in other popular TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and MTV Warrior High. After almost a break of 2 years, Juhi is all set to join the TV industry and be a part of Aye Mere Humsafar Cast.

Aye Mere Humsafar plot

Ved & Vidhi find themselves in an awkward situation when the whole family sees him lifting Vidhi in the Pooja area. He explains that since Vidhi has blisters on her feet due to walking on burning coal, she's unable to stand. Guruji informs Pratibha that her daughter-in-law Vidhi has successfully completed the agnipariksha task. Ved is applying ointment on Vidhi's feet and Pratibha notices this standing near the door.

