Who Is Matt James From 'The Bachelor'? All You Need To Know About Him

The Bachelor is among one of the most well-known American reality television shows. The show has been on-air for over a decade and seems like the fan base is increasing with every season. ABC’s reality juggernaut, The Bachelor has returned for the 25th season of love, lust, and emotional hullabaloo. And now as the show has kick-started its latest season, here’s a look at Matt James’ bio from The Bachelor.

Who is The Bachelor 2021's Matt James?

Matt James is an American television personality who is the first black Bachelor lead for The Bachelor in season 25. Matt's birthday rings on his birthday on December 5, and he just turned 29 in 2020. When it comes to zodiac signs, he is a Sagittarius. Another fun fact about Matt is that he was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, but moved as an adult to New York City.

Matt James was initially meant to be a cast member of Claire Crawley and Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette season. In a statement, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said that when shooting Crawley's season, they couldn't move forward as planned because of the pandemic. He revealed that they had been given the benefit of time to get to know Matt, and all agreed that he would make a perfect Bachelor.

Matt James on the professional front

Matt James works in real estate, but he also founded ABC Food Tours, which takes kids in underserved NYC communities on tours of restaurants around the city to educate, motivate, and inspire them. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Matt says that his favourite part of running ABC is working with kids. He added that they're at an age when they're super impressionable. No one is born racist or rude, these are all traits that come from influence and experience. He says that if one can have a positive influence on these students at this age, one can potentially change the course of their lives. Also, he loves to see students try new food.

Matt's friends and love life

Apart from hanging with Gigi Hadid when she and Tyler Cameron were a thing, Matt’s Instagram is filled with familiar faces. Also, before signing up to be the next Bachelor, Matt was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Madison Nelson. However, the two called it quits and did not reveal the reason for the same with his fans and netizens.

Matt James' Instagram

Matt is quite active on his Instagram handle. The actor is seen giving glimpses of his personal and professional life through his stories, highlights, posts and more. Matt has more than 500k followers and is among the well-known influencer and he has already begun working with brands like American Express and Delta.

