Netflix's Stream Fest: Here Are The Best Movies That You Can Watch, Check List

Ever since Netflix has announced its stream fest in India, movie-goers across the country has left rejoiced. One can now watch Netflix for free in India. The Netflix's stream fest began, earlier today and it will continue till Sunday, November 6. The entire show list including movies, series, documentaries has been made available to users for free. This is the first time when the OTT giant has offered its entire service for free which is going to last an entire weekend. If you are already binge-watching movies on Netflix but are confused to pick up a few good movies from their catalogue, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Here, we have listed down a few good movies ranging from different genres that are worth watching.

Article 15

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Article 15 is a socio-crime drama helmed by Anubhav Sinha. Showcasing the brutal truth of caste discrimination, the film is based on the Article 15 of the Indian constitution which forbids discrimination done based on grounds of religion, caste, gender, race and place of birth. While investigating the suicide case of two girls, a city-bred officer launches a fierce attack on the caste system that exists in rural India.

Tanu Weds Manu

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tanu Weds Manu is a romantic-comedy film starring Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan in the lead roles. The plot of the film chronicles the life of Manu, an NRI doctor who comes back to India to find a bride for himself. While looking for the best suitor, he falls in love with Tanu, a woman who is poles apart from his expectation. She enlists him to help her elope with her lover.

ALSO READ| Netflix Shares Picture Of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' Gang Jamming, Asks 'wrong Answers Only'

Haider

Released in 2011, Haider is a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie narrated the life of a young man, Haider who returns to Kashmir at a time when the entire state is suffering by a violent insurgency. Amid this, he seeks closure for his father’s disappearance, however, the state’s politics overpowers him leading to a drastic end.

ALSO READ| Is 'Alien Worlds' Real? Find Out The New Netflix Show Has Been Shot With Real Animals

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a buddy road comedy movie directed by Zoya Akhtar. The premise of the show showcases the life of three best friends Kabir, Imran and Arjun. The trio decides to take a vacation trip before Kabir’s wedding. This trip turns into a journey that bridges fences, clears out misunderstandings and heals wound with love.

ALSO READ| 'Netflix Stream Fest Is At Capacity' Message? How To Get Your 2-day Free Streaming

Badla

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a thriller film starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie unveils how Naina, a successful entrepreneur gets caught in a web of accusations when her lover is found dead. She then hires a reputable lawyer to work on her case, however, twist arrives when she confesses the crime to her lawyer.

ALSO READ| Adam Sandler's Movies Watched By People For 2 Billion Hours On Netflix; See Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.