Mammootty Launches Rescue Mission For Indians Stranded In Gulf Countries

With the nationwide lockdown due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, a lot of Indian citizens have been stranded in countries abroad. The Government of India is making every effort to bring back the stranded Indians. And now, Malayalam superstar Mammootty too decided to have a Rescue Mission in place for those stranded abroad.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty holds a rescue mission

Mammootty has decided to help those stranded Indians in Gulf countries to bring them back to Kerala in the first phase. Mammootty is the chairman of the South Indian channel Kairali TV. The mission led by him will have Air India provide 1000 free tickets for Indians stranded in the Gulf countries.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Other Stars Heartbroken By News

The Managing Director of Kairali TV, John Brittas released a statement saying that they are exploring the possibility of launching chartered flights to evacuate hundreds of such expatriates in distress to Kerala from the Gulf countries. He further added that for this operation, special permission has been taken from the authorities in India and their counterparts in the Gulf countries.

He also said that under the megastar Mammootty, a screening panel comprising of prominent non-resident patrons has been constituted. The chief of the mission, Mammootty said that those who are in dire straits would be provided with this one-way ticket which costs around ₹15,000. According to sources, the second phase of the mission will be conducted in the same format with more one-way tickets provided to these stranded Indians.

Also Read: Did Mammootty Foresee Mohanlal's Stardom During His Struggling Days?

Earlier, Air India Express had eight such flights under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. Similarly, in India too, people who are stranded are gradually getting permission for intra-state travel process and procedure. India is conducting these special missions in other countries where citizens of India are stranded. The first batch of tickets will be provided to those who are in extreme need. If the person fails to collect his ticket within 24 hours, it will be given to the next person after him on the waiting list.

Also Read: Mohanlal Wishes Mammootty And Sulfath On Their Anniversary With A Beautiful Sketch

Also Read: Air India Flight Carrying 182 Stranded Indians From Sharjah Arrives In Lucknow

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.