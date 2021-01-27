Siddharth Chandekar And Mitali Mayekar Perform 'Gondhal Ceremony' Post Marriage; See Pics

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's wedding was quite a grand affair in the Marathi film industry. From wearing traditional royal outfits to conducting photoshoots and getting married in a traditional way, the celebrations have never seemed to stop. Post the wedding, the married couple also conducted the Gondhal ceremony. Check out their videos from Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's Gondhal ceremony.

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's Gondhal ceremony

Mitali Mayekar and Siddharth Chandekar were dressed in traditional Marathi outfits for the Gondhal ceremony. As per the rituals, they also applied turmeric on their forehead. Mitali was dressed in a beautiful green saree while Siddharth was dressed in a red kurta. The happy couple were enjoying the ceremony to the fullest, as seen in the video. Several celebrities from the Marathi industry had visited their wedding ceremony.

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni visited Siddharth and Mitali for their Gondhal ceremony. She shared on social media and apologized to them for not being able to attend their wedding. She wished them a happy married life and also shared pictures with them on Instagram. Siddharth Chandekar's wedding with Mitali Mayekar was a grand affair and the celebrations took place between January 22nd and January 24th, 2021. They tied the knot on January 24th, 2021 while their pre-wedding functions were held on 22nd and 23rd.

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's wedding photos

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar announced their engagement in 2019. Most of their pre-wedding outfits were colour coordinated. For the Haldi ceremony, the couple wore yellow outfits while for the Mehendi ceremony, they wore gorgeous green coloured outfits. For the grand wedding, which was held in Pune, Mitali chose an emerald green nine-yard-saree while Siddharth chose a royal blue outfit. The couple adorable candidly smiling for pictures.

For another post-wedding function, Mitali chose a yellow saree, while Siddharth opted for a white traditional outfit. Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar also conducted a special post-wedding photoshoot for which they were dressed as a King and Queen. Their post-wedding photoshoot pictures were inspired by the royal Mahashtrian kings and queens, from the pre-historic period.

