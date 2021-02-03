Manasi Naik Says 'woke Up Like This' As She Shares Romantic Clip With Hubby Pardeep; Watch

Marathi actor Manasi Naik recently tied the knot with beau Pardeep Kharera during an intimate wedding ceremony in Pune. Pardeep Kharera who is a professional boxer was dating Manasi for more than a year before they got hitched on Jan 19, Tuesday. On Feb 2, Naik took to her Instagram handle and shared a romantic Reel video with hubby Pardeep. Sharing the video on social media, Manasi said, "Woke up like this". Take a look at Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera's romantic Reel video.

Watch Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera's Reel video

In the above Instagram post, Manasi Naik Kharera shared a romantic Reel video featuring husband Pardeep Kharera. The newly-weds stunned in quirk matching clothes. They wore a pair of white and red shirt and pant. While Manasi's white & red floral shirt matched Pardeep's ensemble, the former's plain white pants matched the latter's plain white shirt.

Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera's outfits were designed by Ishan Narang's Studio RX. The power-packed couple created the Reel video on romantic tunes of Chellakuttiye (Avastha Love Song) by Jecin George and Pearle Maaney, feat. Srinish Aravind. Manasi and Pardeep were seen getting close and cosy in this heartfelt video.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera were quick to share their response on this video. One of the users commented, "Soooooooooooo Romantic", while another added, "Happy marriage life". Pardeep Kharera also commented on Manasi's video. He wrote, "RIGHT MY QUEEN". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Manasi Naik Instagram comment section

Actor Manasi Naik and boxer Pardeep Kharera recently returned to Mumbai from their trip to the latter's hometown, Faridabad. On Jan 2, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of lovely pictures with her husband. As seen in the caption, Manasi Naik dropped cues of returning home with beau. She wrote, "Any Home Can be a Castle When the King ðŸ¤´ðŸ» and the Queen ðŸ‘¸ðŸ» are in love". Take a look at Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera's pictures.

Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera's wedding photos

