Sonalee Kulkarni Rings In 1-year Engagement Anniversary With Kunal; Shares Unseen Pics

Marathi superstar Sonalee Kulkarni who got engaged to her beau Kunal Benodekar in an intimate ceremony held on February 2, 2020, is celebrating the first anniversary of her engagement today. On Feb 2, 2021, Sonalee took to her Instagram handle and shared some unseen pictures from her engagement ceremony. Sharing these lovely pictures on social media, Sonalee Kulkarni penned, "साखरपुड्याच्या पलीकडे आणि लग्नाच्या अलीकडे (Beyond the engagement and near the wedding)". Take a look at Sonalee Kulkarni's photos.

Also Read | 'Fresh Lime Soda' poster: Sonalee Kulkarni, Prarthana Behere share 1st look of their next

Sonalee Kulkarni's engagement anniversary

In this Instagram post, the actor shared a series of her stills from the engagement ceremony. Here, the star was captured in a few candid moments, while her family fed her sweets. Sonalee Kulkarni looks mesmerising in her typical Maharashtrian look. Sporting a semi-circle nosering, the superstar also wore a white gajra and golden dangles. As seen in the caption, Sonalee wrote, "साखरपुड्याच्या पलीकडे आणि लग्नाच्या अलीकडे (Beyond the engagement and near the wedding) #oneyearago #thisday #palindrome #engagementday #oneyeartothisday P.S. मी अशी नाहीये फक्त हे क्षण असे टिपले गेलेत 😉 #हावरीनवरी (I am not like this)".

Also Read | Sonalee Kulkarni of 'Dhurala' cast shares first look test photos with Siddharth Jadhav

Sonalee Kulkarni also shared a few candid moments of her family during the ceremony. These Sonalee Kulkarni's photos feature her parents and her husband-to-be, Kunal's family. You can also spot Sonalee and Kunal's siblings in these pictures. As part this Instagram post, the actor also shared pictures of some Marathi traditions followed during the ceremony. She simply captioned these pictures as "Some favourites of the favourites from the favourite day! #oneyearago #thisday #palindrome #engagementday #oneyeartothisday #kenosona #sonaleekulkarni P.S. साखरपुड्याच्या पलीकडे आणि लग्नाच्या अलीकडे ;) (Beyond the engagement and near the wedding)".

Also Read | Lalit Prabhakar with Prajakta Mali or Sonalee Kulkarni: Which pair looks better on-screen?

In this post, Sonalee shared pictures with her beau Kunal. The couple looked stunning as they exchanged their engagement rings. In these candid shots, Sonalee and Kunal gave funny and quirky expressions. While Sonalee Kulkarni was spotted in a brown shade saree, Kunal wore a sea blue colour sherwani. As seen in the caption, Kulkarni wrote, "How about captioning 1. ????

2. When you can’t wait to tie him down 3. When your ring doesn’t fit you already 4-5. When everyone else enjoys your moment".

Also Read | Prajakta Koli leaves fans baffled saying 'love wearing yellow' as she stuns in white kurta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.