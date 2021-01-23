Manasi Naik's Wedding: Here's Recap Of Her Week Filled With Wedding Festivities

Marathi film actress Manasi Naik got married to her long time beau Pardeep Kharera earlier this week. She announced the news of her marriage on Instagram and the fans showered her with lots of love and blessings. As per Manasi Naik's Instagram, she had quite an eventful week full of wedding festivities and rituals. Her week kicked off with a gruhamak pooja and ended with her officially becoming Mrs Kharera.

ALSO READ | Pardeep Kharera Is An Accomplished Boxer, Know More About Manasi Naik's Husband

Pre-wedding rituals

Manasi Naik's Instagram suggests that her week started off with a gruhamak pooja. It is a Maharashtrian pre-wedding ritual conducted to bring good luck and prosperity to the soon-to-be bride or groom's house. For this ritual, Manasi opted for a dark blue saree and paired it with a magenta blouse. She accessorised her look with simple jewelry and looked quite elegant. Take a look at a few pictures from Manasi Naik's Instagram handle.

ALSO READ | Bhojpuri Movie 'Farz' Starring Ritesh Pandey Is All Set For Its World Television Premiere

Manasi Naik's Wedding

Later in the week, Manasi shared many pictures and videos from her wedding. Several members of the industry and her fans left a series of congratulatory messages in the comment section. She opted for an extravagant dark pink coloured lehenga for her wedding whereas Pardeep wore a light golden Sherwani. From bidaai to her doli, she gave her fans a brief glimpse of her wedding. Take a look at some of the pictures and videos below:

ALSO READ | Google Loses Ownership Of Blogspot.in Domain, Millions Of Indian Users Affected

Manasi and her boxer husband Pardeep were together for almost a year before getting engaged in November last year. Manasi took her fans by surprise after announcing the news of her engagement to Pardeep. After the engagement pictures, she shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities such as Mehendi, bachelorette party, and more. Keeping both their cultures in mind, Manasi and Pardeep tied the knot on January 20, 2021.

ALSO READ | Instagram Launches Food Order Stickers With Zomato & Swiggy: Here's How To Use Them

Manasi is a Marathi film actress who is known for her roles in Target, Murder Mestri, Kutumb, Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila and Teen Bayka Fajiti Aika. She rose to prominence after her song Baghtoy Rikshawala came out and has been a popular face in the industry ever since. Pardeep Kharera on the other hand is a professional boxer and was declared the winner of Mr India United Continents in 2018.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.