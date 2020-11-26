Mane Number 13: Cast & Plot Details Of The Nail-biting Horror Story On Amazon Prime

Three days after dropping the trailer of the Kannada horror film Mane Number 13 on YouTube, the highly-anticipated Varsha Bollamma starrer premiered on Amazon Prime Video today, i.e. November 26, 2020. Ever since its trailer released, the film created quite a buzz on social media among the masses as it showcases a spine-chilling horror story that follows the lives of 5 friends who willingly decide to venture into an infamous haunted mansion for experiencing some thrill. Mane Number 13 was released for the Tamil audience as well, under the title 13 Aam Number Veedu. As the film went live on the streaming service today, read about its plot and cast below to figure out whether should you add the Vivy Kathiresan directorial to your watchlist or not.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Chhalaang', Other Films To Watch On Amazon Prime Video In November

Mane Number 13 cast

Director Vivy Karthiresan's Mane Number 13 is bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya under the banner of Sri Swarnalatha Productions. The Kannada film was earlier slated for a theatrical release, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film decided to premiere it on a direct-to-digital platform. However, Mane Number 13's cast was one of the major reasons why the film had garnered a lot of limelight. The horror thriller boasts of South Indian actors Varsha Bollamma, Praveen Prem, Ramana, Sanjeev, Chetan Gandharva and Aishwarya Gowda in the lead roles. After teasing its trailer release last week on social media, it was finally dropped on YouTube on November 23, 2020, and received over a whopping 5 million views.

Watch the trailer of 'Mane Number 13' below:

Also Read | What's Leaving Amazon Prime In November 2020? Here Are All Films & Shows Leaving

Mane Number 13 plot

The official synopsis of Mane Number 13 on Amazon Prime Video's official website reads, "5 IT professionals staying together vacate their house due to a situation. They move into a new house were they start facing horrific incidents at night. It terrifies them to death. When they are about to find out what's happening, they are getting killed one after another. Now they have to find out if it's really haunted or someone is planning the terror."

Also Read | 'Hebbuli' Cast: Read To Find Out Who Starred In The 2017 Kannada Action Film

Mane Number 13 shooting location

In an interview with Mid-Day, Kollywood actor Sanjeev revealed that the film's shoot was held at a farmhouse in Shimoga, also popularly known as Shivamogga, located in the state of Karnataka. He also revealed that there was a poultry farm right opposite to the house they were shooting the film in, so they somehow managed to open the property which was not been used for years and shot some sequences there as well. The 6 Athiyayam actor further shared that Shimoga is quite popular for its forest occupied area.

Also Read | Actor Upendra To Don The Director's Hat Again For His 50th Kannada Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.