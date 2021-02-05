Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Shoot 70 Per Cent Complete; Vikram To Join Soon: Report

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is in its post-production stage. The film’s shooting has been taking place at a brisk pace and hence it has been recently reported that almost 70 per cent of the film’s shoot has been completed. Apart from most of the shooting being completed, it is said that Chiyaan Vikram will be soon joining the rest of the actors to shoot for his portion of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus. Find out more details about the story below.

Will Chiyaan Vikram soon join Ponniyin Selvan set?

The film and TV industry has slowly begun to adapt to the “new normal”. Several movie projects came to a complete halt last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, filmmakers have now resumed the shoots of their films at a faster pace. The same case seems to be with Mani Ratnam’s historic drama film, Ponniyin Selvan. According to Sify’s report, 70 per cent shoot of Ponniyin Selvan has been completed.

Moreover, Chiyaan Vikram is expected to join the rest of the film’s cast soon. Earlier it was reported that before starting work on Mani Ratnam’s film, Vikram will wrap up Cobra. However, a new report now states that Cobra's cast and crew is expected to travel abroad in April or May to shoot for the final schedule of the film. So, Chiyaan Vikram has decided to join Ponniyin Selvan in the meanwhile.

According to the media portal’s report, Chiyaan Vikram is expected to play the role of Chola King Adithya Karikaalan. Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Lal, Riyaz Khan, Mohan Raman, and Vijayakumar. Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rehman will be composing the music for this magnum opus historical drama. It will be produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan details

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is based on the Tamil novel of the same. The critically acclaimed novel is written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel is divided into five volumes and focuses on the life of Arulmozhivarman. Arulmozhivarman went on to become one of the greatest Chola emperors named Rajaraja Chola I. Other details about this upcoming film are still under wraps but at this shooting pace, an official announcement can be expected soon.

