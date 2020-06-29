Manish Raisinghan Reveals Why He Chose Avika Gor's Birthday As His Wedding Date

Actor Manish Raisinghan recently announced that he was getting married to Sangeita Chauhaan despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The two are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, on June 30, 2020. Their wedding will only have 10 guests due to the restrictions imposed by the lockdown.

Interestingly, tomorrow also happens to be the birthday of Manish Raisinghan's best friend, Avika Gor. In a recent interview with a news organisation, Manish Raisinghan talked about his upcoming wedding and why its date coincided with Avika Gor's birthday.

Manish Raisinghan on why his wedding date was same as his best friend's birthday

Also Read | 'The Road To Kailash Is The Road To Love': Mahesh Bhatt Shares 'Sadak 2' Poster

Fans of Manish Raisinghan linked him with Avika Gor ever since they featured together in Sasural Simar Ka. The two actors denied these relationships rumours and always claimed that they were just best friends. During a recent interview with a news organisation, Manish Raisinghan stated that the rumours just never stopped.

He added that even a few months ago, some sections of the media speculated that they were married. Manish Raisinghan then mentioned how he and Avika Gor had a good laugh at these stories. The actor then talked about how he and his fiancee, Sangeita Chauhaan, decided between two dates for their upcoming wedding.

Also Read | 'Izzat Aur Pyaar Maanga Nahi..': Kunal Kemmu Takes Dig After Being Snubbed By OTT Platform

Manish Raisinghan revealed that one date coincided with his friend Jaswir Kaur’s birthday, while the other date coincided with Avika Gor's. The actor then added that since the former date would have been too soon and they needed some time to prepare, the couple decided to go ahead with June 30 as their wedding date. Manish Raisinghan claimed that Avika Gor was thrilled and now, they had a pact that she would get married on his birthday.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Details Of YRF Contract Reveal New Information; Read Here

In an earlier interview with a news portal, Manish Raisinghan revealed the plans for his upcoming wedding with Sangeita Chauhaan. The actor stated that he and Sangeita were getting married in a Gurudwara in Mumbai, with just 10 people in attendance. He also revealed that neither of their parents would be attending the wedding, as they were senior citizens venerable to the COVID-19 virus. Manish Raisinghan then stated that they would get married, come home and then celebrate.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' & Other 6 Movie Releases To Look Out For On Disney+ Hotstar

[Promo from Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.