Sangeita Chauhaan And Manish Raisinghan To Tie The Knot On June 30

After seeing each other for two years, actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan are all geared up to tie the knot on June 30, 2020. The pair met on the sets of their show, Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan, and soon started dating after that. According to media reports, the couple will be having a low-key wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka' Actor Ashiesh Roy Returns Home After Being Unable To Pay Hospital Bills

Manish revealed the same in an interaction with a daily. The actor said that his father had suggested to him that he should get married now. The actor added that he replied with a 'yes' to this suggestion which his father had mistaken for as a joke. Manish then suggested Sangeita for the same to which she was initially taken aback. The Sasural Simar Ka actor added that soon, both of their parents connected through a video call and their wedding was thus, fixed.

Also Read: Naagin 4' Actor Rashami Desai Excited To Be Part Of The Much-awaited Season Finale

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan will get hitched in a gurudwara

Sangeita also revealed to the daily saying that she was extremely shocked when Manish put forth the marriage proposal initially to her. The actor added that they will be getting hitched in a gurudwara. The soon-to-be bride also revealed that she is extremely excited and is looking forward to it. Reportedly due to the pandemic situation, the couple will only have their respective siblings in attendance during the ceremony. But they will soon host a reception for all their industry friends after the situation gets a little stable.

Also Read: Naagin 4' Actor Rashami Desai Spills The Beans On Much-awaited Finale Of The Show

The couple's parents will not be in attendance

Manish added that their parents will not be joining them in the ceremony as a precautionary measure due to the pandemic. The actor added that his sister as well as his brother-in-law will be in attendance along with Sangeita's brother. The Teen Bahuraaniyan actor added that there will be only five people in attendance at their wedding and the rest of their family members will be joining them through a video call. But the actor also hinted that their near and dear ones have prepared some special performances for their big day and that it will be displayed to them through a video call. The Kahin Kissi Roz actor hinted that this will be a wedding ceremony which neither of them will ever forget.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.