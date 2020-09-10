Manju Warrier's Brother Madhu Wariar Shares Childhood Pic To Extend Birthday Wishes

Actor-director Madhu Wariar on Thursday, September 10 shared a childhood picture of actor Manju Warrier online. Madhu shared the photo on behalf of the team of Lalitham Sundaram (forthcoming movie). He shared the photo to wish actor Manju Warrier, who plays the central role in the film, on her birthday. "Happy Birthday Manju Warrier team Lalitham Sundaram," (sic) read the image shared by Madhu Wariar.

Check out Manju Warrier's childhood picture:

Lalitham Sundaram also stars Biju Menon in the lead, and the makers of the film also shared a childhood picture of the actor on his birthday. Sharing the picture online, Madhu Wariar wrote: "Happy birthday Bijueta."(sic) Here's Biju Menon's childhood picture:

"Happy Birthday Manju," say actor's friends online

Manju Warrier's best friends Geetu Mohandas and Bhavana too shared warm wishes online. "Mine happy birthday #BFF," (sic) wrote Geetu Mohandas in a social media post. Meanwhile, Bhavana wrote: "Happy Birthday to Manju Chechi. I love you so much #sisterfromanothermother." (sic) Manju Warrier's co-star Kunchacko Boban also sent across warm wishes on her birthday.

What's next for Manju Warrier?

Manju Warrier will be next seen in Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Manju Warrier starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese army. The movie was slated to release in March 2020, however was pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier also has Tofin T Chacko's The Priest, Santosh Sivan's Jack N Jill, Madhu Wariar's Lalitham Sundaram in the pipeline.

