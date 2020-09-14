First Poster Of Manju Warrier And Soubin Shahir's 'Vellarikka Pattanam' Out; See Here

Malayalam actors Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir, on Sunday, September 13, released the first look poster of their forthcoming film, Vellarikka Pattanam. The movie marks Manju and Soubin's second film together after Santosh Sivan's Jack & Jill.

Sharing the poster online, Manju Warrier wrote: "#VellarikkaPattanam Very happy to share the first look poster of my next ! Can't wait to join this super fun team with dearest @soubinshahir !!! Directed By Mahesh Vettiyaar." (sic) Meanwhile, Soubin Shahir also expressed his excitement while sharing the first look of the film. "Here's the first look poster for a special film I'm going to start soon with Manju Chechi," (sic) wrote Soubin Shahir.

Check out Vellarikka Pattanam's first look here:

Vellarikka Pattanam, starring Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir in the lead, marks the feature film debut of cartoonist-turned-director Mahesh Vettiyar. The movie will be shot by North 24 Kathaam (2013) fame Jayesh Nair and will be edited by Appu Bhattathiri, who recently worked on Netflix's Maniyarayile Ashokan (2020).

Meanwhile, Arjun Benn, who recently worked with Mahesh Narayanan in C U Soon (2020) will be co-editing the Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir starrer. The movie is currently in pre-production and is expected to resume shooting soon after Manju Warrier wraps up Lalitham Sundaram.

What's next for Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir?

Manju Warrier has an array of films at different stages of production. She is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suneil Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, and others in prominent roles.

\Thereafter, Manju Warrier has Sanal Kumar Sasidaran's Kayattam and Madhu Wariar's Lalitham Sundaram. Both the above-mentioned movies are produced by Manju Warrier under her production banner.

Meanwhile, Soubin Shahir has Sidharth Bharathan's Djinn. The movie, starring Soubin Shahir and Santhy Balachandran in the lead, also features actors like Sharafudheen and Leona Lishoy in prominent roles.

The Sidharth Bharathan-directorial is produced by D14 Entertainments. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production. The first look motion poster that released recently has managed to amp up the expectations of the moviegoers.

