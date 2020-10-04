Manju Warrier & Mohanlal's Movies That Are Worth Watching; From 'Lucifer' To 'Odiyan'

South stars Mohanlal and Manju Warrier are soon going to share the screen space in the upcoming historical epic war movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the movie depicts the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who was the naval admiral of the Samoothiri. Ahead of the movie’s release, take a look at all the time when Mohanlal and Manju Warrier created magic onscreen with their splendid chemistry.

Ennum Eppozhum

Directed by Satyan Anthikad, Ennum Eppozhum is a Malayalam comedy-drama flick, loosely based on a story by Raveendran. Starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead roles, the film features an ensemble cast including Innocent, Reenu Mathews, Lena, Jacob Gregory and others. The plot of the film is based on an irresponsible journalist who tries to interview a fiery lawyer using unethical ways.

Lucifer

Action-packed Lucifer marked the directorial debut of the ace actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Featuring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi and Prithviraj himself, the movie chronicles the life of a political Godfather. After his demise, many arrive to take over his power, however, the film unveils who is the best suitable replacement.

Villain

Starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier, Villain is an action thriller movie helmed by B Unnikrishnan. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a brutal killer who teases the entire police department with his flawless crimes. He is then chased by a retired stylish cop when his wrongdoings get out of hand.

Odiyan

Based on the legend of the Odiyan clan, this fantasy drama flick is directed by V A Shrikumar Menon. Featuring Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj, the film showcases the Kerala folklore of men who possess shapeshifting abilities. The film depicts the life of these dreaded black magicians and how they once ruled the darkness of night.

Kanmadam

Helmed by A K Lohithadas, this drama flick stars Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead role. The premise of the movie essays the story of Vishwam, who is responsible for the accidental death of a man. He travels to Kerala to gives the news to his family and falls in loves with his sister.

Aaraam Thampuran

Summer in Bethlehem

