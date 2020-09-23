Madhu Wariar Shares BTS Pic Of Manju Warrier From 'Lalitham Sundaram'

Director Madhu Wariar on Tuesday, September 22, shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the sets of his forthcoming movie, Lalitham Sundaram. Sharing the photo online, Madhu Wariar wrote, "Waiting to start shoot." (sic) Lalitham Sundaram's shoot commenced early this year, but it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie stars Manju Warrier and Biju Menon in the lead.

Check out the BTS picture:

Manju Warrier and Biju Menon reunite for Lalitham Sundaram

Manju Warrier and Biju Menon, who have worked together in movies like Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu (1997), Ee Puzhayum Kadannu (1996), Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu (1999), among others, will be reuniting after two decades for Lalitham Sundaram. The movie marks the directorial debut of actor and Manju's brother Madhu Warrier. Lalitham Sundaram is produced by Manju Warrier under her production banner. Interestingly, the film is Manju Warrier's maiden venture as a producer.

The Manju Warrier and Biju Menon starrer also features actors like Zarina Wahab, Deepti Sati, and Saju Kurup in prominent roles. The movie's cinematography will be handled by P Sukumar, and editing by Lijo Paul. Bijibal will be composing the music for the film. The movie was initially slated to hit the screens in July, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's release is indefinitely pushed.

What's next for Manju Warrier and Biju Menon on the work front?

Manju Warrier will be next seen in Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suneil Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, and others in prominent roles. The film will narrate the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese army.

Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier has an array of films in the pipeline. She has Jofin T Chacko's The Priest with Mammootty at the last leg of shoot. Thereafter, she has Vellarikka Pattanam with Soubin Shahir in pre-production.

Meanwhile, Biju Menon has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He has a thriller with Sugeeth, titled Thalayundu Udalilla. Thereafter, Biju Menon has Shyju Anthikkad's Veettachan and Shajoon Karyal's Vazhave Mayam in pre-production.

