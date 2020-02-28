Manju Warrier Cross-examined For Five Hours In Kerala Actress Abduction Case?

Manju Warrier appeared in the Additional Special Sessions Court, Kochi, to record her statement in the Kerala actress abduction case, on February 27. The actor reportedly arrived at the court at 9 am and was interrogated for about three hours by the prosecution and defence counsel. Reports suggest that due to Manju Warrier's prolonged session at the Sessions Court, cross-examination of other witnesses, actors Siddique and Bindi Panikker, was pushed to a later date.

Manju Warrier, who is reportedly the 11th witness in the actress abduction case was called by the prosecution as a prime witness. She was reportedly called to reinstate prosecution's claims that the victim (actress) was attacked by accused (Dileep and other nine people) because of a personal vendetta.

Manju Warrier in Additional Special Sessions Court for five hours?

The actress abduction case that went on trial on January 30, 2020, commenced at 11 am in Sessions Court, Kaloor. The proceeding reportedly began with the prosecution calling Manju Warrier for re-examining her statement she had made during a past event that hinted towards Dileep's involvement in the case. Reports suggest the prosecution examined Manju Warrier for one and a half hour.

Dileep's lawyer B Raman Pillai then interrogated Manju Warrier for about an hour. Reports have it that Pillai examined Manju Warrier till 12:30 pm. Reports also suggest that the court dispersed for lunch after Pillai's interrogation. The court proceeding resumed at 2:30 pm.

The other defence counsel did not cross-examine Manju Warrier. However, a violent fight between the defence and the prosecution erupted extending the court proceedings.

Other witnesses of the actress abduction case

Meanwhile, director Geetu Mohandas, actor Samyukta Verma and actor Kunchacko Boban will appear on February 28, 2020, in the Sessions Court to record their statements. As per reports, the court will examine about 137 witnesses in the case. The case that was registered in February 2017 caused a stir in the state due to the involvement of popular Malayalam actor Dileep as one of the accused. Besides Dileep, Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu are also associated with the case.

