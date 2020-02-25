'Manju Warrier Made 'Padavettu' More Magical', Reveals Sunny Wayne

Popular Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne, who will be donning the hat of a producer for Nivin Pauly-Aditi Balan starrer Padavettu, in a recent interview talked about Manju Warrier's character in the upcoming film. In the interview published on an online portal, Sunny Wayne revealed that Manju Warrier's character in Padavettu is integral to the narrative. Here is all you need to know.

Sunny Wayne on Manju Warrier's character in Padavettu

A few days ago, Sunny Wayne had revealed that Manju Warrier has been signed on for a part in Padavettu. Soon after, media reports speculated that Manju will have an extended cameo in the film. Opening up about the same in his interview, Sunny Wayne revealed that Manju Warrier will be an integral part of the story. He, in fact, exclaimed that Manju's addition to the cast of Padavettu has added the much-needed magic to the film. However, reports have it that the actor might have an extended cameo in the forthcoming film.

Padavettu, starring Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan in the lead, will mark the first association of Manju Warrier and the Premam actor. The Malayalam movie that will mark the directorial debut of Liju Krishnan is reported to have completed its first schedule in Kannur, Kerala. Reports have it that the makers are waiting for Manju to join the sets to kick-start the second schedule. Meanwhile, the makers are reportedly vying at an Onam 2020 release.

On the other hand, Manju Warrier was in the news after it was revealed that the actor will play the role of an entrepreneur in Madhu Wariar's Lalitha Sundaram. The movie, starring Biju Menon and Manju Warrier in the lead, will also mark the maiden production of Manju Warrier's production house, Manju Warrier Productions. Besides the newcomer, the actor also has Priyadarshan's Marrakar: Arabikadalinte Simham for release. The movie, starring Manju Warrier, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Suniel Shetty in the lead, narrates the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier and Mammootty will share the screen space for the first time in John T Chacko's The Priest. The movie, starring the two superstars also has an array of new generation actors like Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. The Manju Warrier-Mammootty starrer will reportedly hit the silver screens later this year.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Manju Warrier Instagram)

