Manju Warrier To Record Her Statement In Kerala Actress Abduction Case

Popular actor Manju Warrier will reportedly appear in the court on February 27, 2020, to record her statement in the Kerala actress abduction case (2017). Reports have it that along with Manju Warrier, actors like Siddique and Bindu Pillai will also be examined today in the court of law. The actress abduction case that went to trial on January 30, 2020, is hitting the headlines due to the involvement of popular actor Dileep, who is incidentally one of the key accused.

Also Read | Charges Framed Against Actor Dileep

Manju Warrier to record her statement in the actress abduction case

Manju Warrier, grabbed all the eyeballs after she hinted conspiracy behind the actress abduction case at an old event. At the event, Manju Warrier did not mince words and revealed that she sensed conspiracy behind the actress' abduction and assault. Now years after her claim, Manju has been expected to repeat her stand at the court of law. Reports have it that the prosecution believes that Manju's statement will help them substantiate their claim. The prosecution reportedly propounds that the reason for the attack was the actress' role in Manju Warrier and Dilip's divorce. The prosecution will also record statements of Samyukta Varma, Geethu Mohan Das, who are close friends of the attacked actress and Manju Warrier.

Also Read | Dileep Responds To Questions Regarding Working With Manju Warrier In Future

Also Read | 'Manju Warrier Made 'Padavettu' More Magical', Reveals Sunny Wayne

In February 2017, a popular Malayalam female actor was abducted by a group of men. They reportedly assaulted her in the moving car. Police were quick to catch hold of Pulsar Suni, who along with Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu, were reported to be the main accused of the case. Dileep was subsequently arrested as an accused in connection to the actress attacked case. He was in police custody for a long time, after receiving bail recently.

Also Read | Manju Warrier To Star Alongside Rajinikanth? 'Asuran' Actor Reveals Truth

(Promo Image Courtesy: Manju Warrier Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.