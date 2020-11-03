Unseen Pic Of The Day: Manju Warrier Shares Rare Pic With Kunchacko Boban On His Birthday

Anjaam Pathira actor Kunchacko Boban has turned a year older on November 02. To mark this day, several celebrities took to their respective social media handle to wish the actor on his special day. Among the many celebrities, Manju Warrier took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of them along with a sweet birthday wish. Seeing this rare picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Manju Warrier shared an unseen throwback picture of her along with the birthday boy. In the picture, the duo can be seen striking a cute pose as they are all smiles for the camera. Kunchacko can be seen sporting a bright red shirt and completed his look with a messy hairdo and a moustache. Manju, on the other hand, donned a green outfit and completed the look with traditional jewellery. She also opted for a bun along with a floral hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, and bold lips.

Along with the picture, Manju penned a sweet and simple wish for her co-star. She wrote, “Happy birthday dearest bestest Chackochaaa !!!" She added, "I love this picture”. Take a look at Manju Warrier and Kunchacko Boban's rare photo below.

As soon the actor shared the post on her social media handle, netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post. The post also went on to receive several likes. Some of the users went on to comment on how stunned they were on seeing this picture. While some went on to praise the duo. Some netizens also went on to comment with several happy emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Manju Warrier and Kunchacko Boban's films

Be it on-screen or off-screen, Kunchacko Boban and Manju Warrier go on to share a good rapport each other. The duo has also shared screen space in many films such as Vetta, How Old Are You?, Vettah and many more. The duo was last seen in the film Vettah that released in 2016. The film was helmed by Rajesh Pillai and written by Arunlal Ramachandran. The film also starred Indrajith Sukumaran and Sandhya in lead roles. Fans are still rooting for the duo to share screen space in another film. Check out the teaser below.

