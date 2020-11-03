Manju Warrier's Daughter Meenakshi Makes Her Social Media Debut With Cute Photo; See Pic

Actor Dileep and Manju Warrier's daughter Meenakshi Dileep recently made her social media debut. On Monday, October 2, Meenakshi Dileep shared a cute picture on herself on the social media profile. The photo has managed to impress fans on the internet who've been showering incessant love for Meenakshi. "Mini Manju Warrier" (sic), wrote a social media user on Meenakshi Dileep's Instagram post.

Check out Meenakshi Dileep's first picture on social media:

Meenakshi Dileep makes her social media debut

Meenakshi Dileep, who has been away from social media for a long time now, recently made her digital debut. Interestingly, her friend and actor Namitha Pramod shared the news of the star kid's digital debut online. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Dileep follows actors and friends like Srinda and Namitha Pramod. Besides Srinda and Namitha, Meenakshi also follows Nadhirshah's daughters, Khadeeja and Ayesha. They expressed their excitement after Meenakshi made her digital debut.

Meenakshi Dileep, daughter of popular actors Dileep and Manju Warrier, is reportedly a medical student. After Dileep and Manju's divorce in 2015, Meenakshi has been staying with her father and his partner Kavya Madhavan. Meenakshi Dileep reportedly has no plans to pursue a career in acting.

What's next for Manju Warrier and Dileep on the work front?

Manju Warrier will be next seen in Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suneil Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, and others in prominent roles. The film will narrate the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese army. The movie is expected to hit the marquee next year.

Meanwhile, Dileep will be next seen in Nadhirsha's Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan. The movie, starring Dileep and Urvashi in the lead, will have the former essaying the role of a 60-year-old man who runs a driving school. The film is currently in post-production. It is bankrolled by Dr Zachariah Thomas and NAD Group and slated to hit the screens soon.

