Manju Warrier And Nivin Pauly Bag Top Honours At Kerala Film Critics Award 2019

Malayalam actors Manju Warrier and Nivin Pauly won the Best Actor Award (Male and Female) at the Kerala Film Critics Award 2019 that was announced by Dr George Onakkoor, President of Kerala Film Critics Organization, who has been conducting the ceremony for many years now. The Kerala Film Critics Award 2019 was announced on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Manju Warrier won the award for her performance in Rosshan Andrrews' Prathi Poovankozhi (2019), whereas, Nivin Pauly won the award for Geetu Mohandas' Moothon (2019). Interestingly, Moothon (2019) director Geetu Mohandas was chosen as the Best Director at the Kerala Film Critics Award.
*ക്രിട്ടിക്സ് അവാര്ഡ് നേടിയ എല്ലാവര്ക്കും അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങള്* https://www.keralafilmcritics.com/2020/10/2019-film-critics-awards-2019-complete.htmlPosted by Kerala Film Critics Association on Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Actor Mammootty was felicitated with Ruby Jubilee Award at the Kerala Film Critics Award 2019. He was commemorated for his contribution to Malayalam cinema for the past four decades. Interestingly, veteran director Hariharan was also awarded Chalachitra Retnam lifetime achievement award for his contribution to films.
