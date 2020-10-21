Manju Warrier And Nivin Pauly Bag Top Honours At Kerala Film Critics Award 2019

Malayalam actors Manju Warrier and Nivin Pauly won the Best Actor Award (Male and Female) at the Kerala Film Critics Award 2019 that was announced by Dr George Onakkoor, President of Kerala Film Critics Organization, who has been conducting the ceremony for many years now. The Kerala Film Critics Award 2019 was announced on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Manju Warrier won the award for her performance in Rosshan Andrrews' Prathi Poovankozhi (2019), whereas, Nivin Pauly won the award for Geetu Mohandas' Moothon (2019). Interestingly, Moothon (2019) director Geetu Mohandas was chosen as the Best Director at the Kerala Film Critics Award.

Kerala Film Critics Award 2019 full list of winners

Best Actor (Male): Nivin Pauly for Moothon (2019)

Best Actor (Female): Manju Warrier for Prathi Poovankozhi (2019)

Best Director: Geetu Mohandas for Moothon (2019)

Best Film: Jallikattu (2019)

Second Best Film: Vasanthi (2019)

Second Best Director: Rehman brother for Vasanthi (2019)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vineeth Sreenivasan for Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019), Chemban Vinod Jose for Jallikattu (2019) and Porinju Mariam Jose (2019)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Swasika for Vasanthi (2019)

Best Screenplay: Sajin Baabu for Biriyani (2020)

Best Lyricist: Rafeeq Ahammad for Shyamaragam (2020)

Best Music Director: Ousepachan for Evidey (2019)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Vijay Yesudas for Pathinettam Padi (2019) and Shyamaragam (2020)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Manjari for March Randam Vyazham (2019)

Best Cinematographer: Gireesh Gangadharan for Jallikattu (2019)

Best Art director: Dileep Nath for Uyare (2019)

Best Editor: Samjith Muhammad for Lucifer (2019)

Best Sound Design: Anand Babu for Thureeyam (2019) and Humania (2019)

Best Makeup Artist: Subi Johal and Rajiv Subba for Uyare (2019)

Best Costume Design: Midhun Murali for Humania (2019)

Best Popular Movie: Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019) by AD Gireesh

Malayalam actor Mammootty commemorated at Kerala Film Critics Award 2019

Actor Mammootty was felicitated with Ruby Jubilee Award at the Kerala Film Critics Award 2019. He was commemorated for his contribution to Malayalam cinema for the past four decades. Interestingly, veteran director Hariharan was also awarded Chalachitra Retnam lifetime achievement award for his contribution to films.

