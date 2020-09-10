Manju Warrier Gets Special Birthday Wishes From Team Of 'Jack & Jill'; Read Details

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier got a special surprise from the team of her upcoming movie, Jack & Jill. A pre-first look poster of the film was shared by director-cinematographer Santosh Sivan on Manju Warrier's birthday. The poster that read, "Happy Birthday Manju Warrier," was shared by Sivan on Thursday afternoon.

Interestingly, Manju Warrier's co-star from the film also extended birthday wishes. Sharing a BTS picture from the sets of Jack & Jill, Kalidas Jayaram wrote: "Happyyyyyyy birthday my dear pereraa." (sic)

Here's the special poster shared on Manju Warrier's birthday:

Jack & Jill, starring Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead, is a science-fiction drama. The movie marks Santosh Sivan's return to Mollywood as a director after 2011's historical-drama Urumi. Jack & Jill also features actors like Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles. The movie was slated to hit the marquee this year, however due to the lockdown, the movie's release has been indefinitely pushed.

Mollywood extends Birthday wishes to Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier, who turns a year older today, i.e September 10, received warm wishes from some of her close friends from the Malayalam movie industry. "Happy Birthday dear Manju...May the laughter and Happiness decorate your life throughout," wrote Manju Warrier's How Old Are You (2014) co-star Kunchacko Boban.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier's best friends- Geetu Mohandas, Poornima Indrajith and Bhavana too wished the actor with a sweet post. Poornima Indrajith shared a series of pictures with Manju Warrier and wrote: "Happy Birthday M I love us Ps : The last boomerang is my bday gift to you." (sic) Whereas, Bhavana wrote: "Happy Birthday to Manju Chechi. I love you so much #sisterfromanothermother." (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manju Warrier has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham with Mohanlal. Thereafter, she has Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Kayattam, and Madhu Wariar's Lalitham Sundaram in the pipeline.

