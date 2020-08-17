Kalidas Jayaram Will Play A Trans Person In His Digital Debut: Reports

Malayalam actor Kalidas Jayaram will be making his digital debut with an untitled Netflix Tamil anthology film. According to online portal DT Next's recent report, Kalidas Jayaram will essay the role of a trans person in his digital debut film. The movie that also stars Shantanu Bhagyaraj is reportedly directed by Soorarai Pottru fame Sudha Kongara.

Kalidas Jayaram's role in Sudha Kongara's Netflix anthology film to stand out?

According to DT Next's recent report, Kalidas Jayaram's role in the Sudha Kongara directorial will be the highlight of the film. Reportedly, Kalidas Jayaram's mannerism and body language as a transgender has been appreciated by everyone who has seen the rough footage of the film. According to DT Next's report, Kalidas Jayaram's role in the Netflix movie will take his career to greater heights.

Details about the forthcoming Netflix anthology film

A few months ago, Netflix reportedly signed Kollywood filmmakers Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran, and Vignesh Shivan for a Tamil anthology film. The streaming platform and the filmmakers are yet to give an official statement regarding the forthcoming movie. However, according to The News Minute, the makers will announce the details regarding the cast and crew of the film soon.

What's next for Kalidas Jayaram and Sudha Kongara?

Kalidas Jayaram will be next seen in Santosh Sivan's Jack N Jill. The movie, starring Kalidas Jayaram and Manju Warrier in the lead, also features actors like Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Esther Anil in prominent roles. The film is a science-fiction.

The movie marks Kalidas and Manju Warrier's first association with cinematographer-turned-director Santosh Sivan. The Kalidas Jayaram and Manju Warrier starrer is currently in post-production. The film will hit the marquee after the coronavirus scare subsides.

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara is awaiting the release of her film- Soorarai Pottru. The movie, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The Sudha Kongara-directorial will hit the marquee soon.

