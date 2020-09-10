Manju Warrier Receives Sweet Birthday Wishes From Tovino Thomas, Nivin Pauly Among Others

South Indian actor Manju Warrier is celebrating her 41st birthday today. So, numerous, fans, followers, and fellow celebrities took to social media and shared wishes on this occasion. Moreover, many among them have also posted their favourite photos of the star. Here are some of the birthday wishes for Manju Warrier that fans must check out right away. Read on:

Celebrities wish Manju Warrier on her birthday

Actor Manju Warrier has garnered huge fan base over the years. Her friends Poornima Indrajith, Geetu Mohandas, Tovino Thomas, and Bhavana were among the first ones to post wishes on September 10, 2020, Thursday. Here is what they have to say on the actor’s 41st birthday:

Manju Warrier's birthday wishes

Geetu Mohandas

Various celebrities took to Instagram and shared photos of the actor through their official handles. Geetu Mohandas posted a picture of Manju Warrier in a floral pattern traditional attire. She wrote, Mine. ♥️ happy birthday, #BFF @manju.warrier.”. Take a look:

Poornima Indrajith

Poornima Indrajith wished her friend with a series of photos on the photo-sharing platform. Out of the ten pictures, one is a hilarious boomerang video for the birthday girl. Indrajith wrote, “Happy Birthday M ✨ I love us❤️ Ps: The last boomerang is my bday gift to you 😂 #friendsforever #friendsforlife #friendswholightupyourlife.” See photo:

Tovino Thomas

Actor Tovino Thomas dropped a throwback picture with Manju Warrier on this occasion. He wished the actor through an Instagram post. Take a look.

Kunchako Boban

Kunchako Boban also wished her with an old photo. He is visibly sitting with her during an event. The picture features the duo smiling for the candid capture. Boban wrote, “Happy Birthday dear, Manju🥳... May the laughter and Happiness decorate your life throughout!!🎉”. Check out Manju Warrier’s birthday snap:

Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sunny Wayne's wishes

Many celebrities and fans of the actor have posted wishes on different platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Actors like Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sunny Wayne have dropped creative captions in their social media posts. Moreover, they have added pictures of Manju Warrier along with their wishes. Check out some of them:

Also read: Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

Also read: Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan's Wedding Pictures Release Online; See Here

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Also read: Kim Kardashian's Pet History; From Rocky The Boxer To White & Black Pomeranians

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.