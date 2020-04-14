Manju Warrier's Latest Still From 'Jack N Jill' Takes Fans By Surprise; See Pics

On Monday, Kalidas Jayaram posted a still from his upcoming movie Jack N Jill. The picture that had actor Manju Warrier, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph, has gone viral on the internet. Fans are going gaga over Manju Warrier's uber-cool look. Wearing a striped pantsuit, Manju has managed to take her fans by surprise.

Check out the picture:

Also Read | Manju Warrier Provides Financial Aid To The Transgender Community During Lockdown

Jack N Jill, starring Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead, has been in the making for more than a year. The latest still from the sets of the movie has amped up the expectations of the moviegoers. Here's how the fans are reacting to the latest stills from the sets. Check out.

Jack N Jill directed by Santosh Sivan is touted to be a science-fiction, which is currently in post-production. According to the sources of a leading entertainment portal, Jack N Jill will hit the silver screens in mid-2020. The director of Jack N Jill in the interview revealed that it was a pleasure to direct Manju Warrier. He further said it was a very enriching experience and he wished to collaborate with Manju Warrier again soon.

Also Read | Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier And Other Celeb-inspired Posters To 'break-the-chain'

Also Read | Manju Warrier Breaks Down Terms Like 'isolation' & 'self-quarantine' For Fans; See Post

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of Manju Warrier's Lalitham Sundaram was stalled. The movie, starring Manju Warrier, Biju Menon in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier has a handful of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in a pivotal role in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Also Read | Manju Warrier Cross-examined For Five Hours In Kerala Actress Abduction Case?

The movie, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Priyadarshan directorial was supposed to release on March 26, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the movie has been pushed indefinitely.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.