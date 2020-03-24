Manju Warrier Breaks Down Terms Like 'isolation' & 'self-quarantine' For Fans; See Post

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier has been at the forefront in spreading awareness about the novel Coronavirus, through her social media. On Sunday, Manju Warrier took to her social media handle to share a short video on isolation and self-quarantine. She talked about isolation, quarantine, and also said that this is the right time to learn new skills. Here is all you need to know.

Manju Warrier discusses isolation and quarantine

Manju Warrier, in the video, shared that isolation and quarantine might sound scary to some, but this is the right time to learn new skills and nurture old habits. In the short video, besides talking about isolation and quarantine, the actor urged all her fans to stay at home and avoid panicking during these times. She captioned the social media post as, "Not all battles are fought outside. Some of the toughest struggles are within. Sometimes, all you have to do, is to make the sensible decision to withdraw. #isolation #quarantine #covid19." (sic)

Check out Manju Warrier's post:

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of Manju Warrier's Lalitham Sundaram was stalled. The movie, starring Manju Warrier, Biju Menon in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier has a handful of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in a pivotal role in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The movie, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Priyadarshan directorial was supposed to release on March 26, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the movie has been pushed indefinitely.

