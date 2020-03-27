Manju Warrier Provides Financial Aid To The Transgender Community During Lockdown

Manju Warrier has reportedly donated Rs. 35,000 for the food requirements of the transgenders. A video thanking the Lucifer actor for the same is doing the rounds of the internet. In the video, activist Surya Ishaan expresses her gratitude towards Manju Warrier and also hails her for supporting them with food supplies during the Coronavirus lockdown. Reports also claim that celebrity makeup artist Renju Renjimar too has appreciated the actor's benevolence.

Source: A still from Surya Ishaan's video

Also Read | Manju Warrier Cross-examined For Five Hours In Kerala Actress Abduction Case?

Manju Warrier provides financial aid to transgenders

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the transgender community in Kerala is reportedly finding it difficult to earn money required to purchase essential items. So, when Manju Warrier realised their peril, the Lady Superstar of Mollywood reportedly donated Rs. 35,000, which helped the transgender community to buy essential food items for 50 of them. Besides the transgender community, reports also state that Manju Warrier has donated Rs. 5 lakh for the daily wage earners of the film industry. Apart from Manju Warrier, actors like Mohanlal and Allu Arjun reportedly have donated money for the daily wage earners.

Also Read | Manju Warrier's Heartfelt Words For Little Fan Wins Internet - See Post

Also Read | Manju Warrier Breaks Down Terms Like 'isolation' & 'self-quarantine' For Fans; See Post

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of Manju Warrier's Lalitham Sundaram was stalled. The movie, starring Manju Warrier, Biju Menon in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier has a handful of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in a pivotal role in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Also Read | Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier And Other Celeb-inspired Posters To 'break-the-chain'

The movie, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Priyadarshan directorial was supposed to release on March 26, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the movie has been pushed indefinitely.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.