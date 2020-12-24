'Teri Mitti' rendered by Balochistan artist, leaves Manoj Muntashir & Arko emotional

Indian movies have been know for their songs, but not every track leaves an impression that stays on for long. One such song from the past few years has been Teri Mitti form the movie Kesari. The song has been rendered in various ways and the recent was an artist from Balochistan, an adaptation that made the makers, lyricist Manoj Muntashir and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee emotional.

Teri Mitti makers impressed by version by Balochistan artist’s version

An artist named Wahab Bugti had performed the Teri Mitti with a local instrument named 'Rubab'. The video was shared by Major Gaurav Arya (Retd), who wrote that the song meant something different for different people, but it had become an ‘expression of a deep yearning for freedom.’ He tagged Manoj, and praised him making the song, and that it had now become an 'anthem.'

Teri Mitti means different things to different people. In Balochistan it has become an expression of a deep yearning for freedom.@manojmuntashir take a bow. You wrote a song. It has become an anthem. God bless you, brother https://t.co/V1MOjfDrGb — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) December 24, 2020

Manoj responded that it had become a song that ‘transcended the barriers of language and nation.’ He added that it had gone on to go beyond his ‘capacity and talent’ and stayed ‘blessed.’ He conveyed his gratitude to all soldiers who had embraced the song with open arms.

Sometimes feelings transcend the barriers of language and nation. Teri Mitti is beyond my capacity and talent, its just blessed. Thanks to you @majorgauravarya and every Indian soldier who accepted our token of respect with so much love. 🙏🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/MCo0emBvDa — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) December 24, 2020

Arko termed the latest rendition as ‘beautiful.’

Previously, versions of soldier crooning to the track and Armed Forces performing to the track had also gone viral. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acknowledged one such performance.

Teri Mitti was sung by B Praak. It was written in honour of of the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers valiantly fought against 10,000 Afghani tribesmen in 1897, on which Kesari movie was based. Even lead actress Parineeri Chopra had rendered a version of it.

