Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Trailer Promises Grand Sets, Stunning Visuals

The trailer for Mohanlal's upcoming epic historical drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, has finally been shared online on March 06, 2020. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will depict the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV (played by Mohanlal), who was a naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The recently released trailer for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham promises a visually extravagant film with epic set pieces and fantastic acting.

Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham trailer promises fans an epic historical drama

Here is the official trailer for Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham that was shared online by Saina Movies' YouTube Channel. The first part of the trailer introduces Kunjali Marakkar IV as a mysterious and deadly figure, who strikes from the shadows and fills the hearts of his enemies with dread. Mohanlal has completely embodied the persona of his character and looks stunningly authentic as Kunjali Marakkar.

Later, the trailer shifts its focus on the epic ship battles and action set pieces. The visuals in the trailer are perhaps the best part about it. While the CGI can look wonky at times, it still looks authentic enough to be visually pleasing and engrossing. The film is allegedly the most expensive Malayalam movie ever made, and the effects shown in the trailer definitely back up that claim.

The trailer also gives fans a quick glimpse at Suniel Shetty as Chandroth Panicker. With its amazing visuals and brilliantly choreographed action scenes, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's trailer promises fans a grand viewing experience. Moreover, the line delivery of Mohanlal and the rest of the cast is stellar, with no dialogue feeling out of place or over the top.

Alongside Mohanlal, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also features an ensemble star cast, including actors such as Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique and many more. The film is set to release in theatres across India on March 26, 2020. The film reportedly has a budget of around ₹100 Crores.

