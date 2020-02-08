Mohanlal Croons To THIS Famous Kishore Kumar Song At An Event, Vivek Oberoi Shares Video

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi took to his social media to post a video of Mohanlal singing a popular retro song on the stage of the 22nd Asianet Film Awards. The video posted on February 7 has spread like wildfire, with audiences raving about Mohanlal's singing skills. Check out the video here:

In the video, one can see Mohanlal singing Mere Sapno Ki Rani from the 1969 film Aradhana. The original song sung by Kishore Kumar, was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore and was a big hit. While the original version of the song was a humungous hit, Mohanlal's version too seems to be hitting the right chords, with audiences gushing over Mohanlal's singing abilities. Here are what Mohanlal fans are saying:

Wow 😁😁Thank you for sharing @Mohanlal Ji Singing Song #MereSapnoKiRani 👌👌😁😁 — KaminiDesai (@Kamini07_Offl) February 6, 2020

The complete actor @Mohanlal

Waiting for Magnum Opus#Marakkar — Sompal Yadav (@spyadav30) February 7, 2020

He has sung "mein shayaar toh nahi song" from Bobby brilliantly — sanjay (@sansub12) February 7, 2020

Super😍😍 — Jerson Francis Dsilva (@DsilvaJerson) February 6, 2020

@Mohanlal is a phenomenon. — ॐ M ॐ (@Garuda_77) February 7, 2020



Meanwhile, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, and Suniel Shetty in the lead, is touted to be one of the costliest Malayalam movies to be made. The Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer will reportedly narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Priyadarshan directorial is reportedly slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020. Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal also has Jeethu Joseph's Ram. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Trisha Krishnan, and Indrajith in the lead, will mark the reunion of Jeethu and Mohanlal after the 2013 hit film Drishyam. The forthcoming Malayalam movie is expected to hit the marquee in 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Mohanlal Instagram)

