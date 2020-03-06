'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Trailer To Be Launched By A Popular Bollywood Actor

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, is a multi-lingual historical drama directed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa fame Priyadarshan. The director took to his Twitter account to reveal that the Hindi trailer of the Mohanlal and Manju Warrier starrer will be released by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

In the social media post shared on March 3, 2020, Priyadarshan wrote: "The official trailer of ' #MarakkarLionOfTheArabianSea’ is releasing on 6th March 2020 @ 5 PM. The Hindi version of d trailer will b launched by @akshaykumar and d Malayalam version of d same will be launched on @Mohanlal‘s Official Facebook page and Twitter handle. Stay tuned!" (sic)

Check out the official poster of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham:

All about Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's trailer launch

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's trailer will be released in five languages. The trailer will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages on March 6 at 17:30 hrs. While Akshay Kumar will be releasing the Hindi trailer of the film, lead actor Mohanlal will release the Malayalam trailer of the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Yash will join hands to release the Telugu and Kannada trailer of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Official teaser of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham that is reported to have Chinese and British actors in its ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others. The Priyadarshan directorial will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020.

